Cub Swanson vs. Artem Lobov Reportedly Set For Spring

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
0
Image Credit: Getty Images / Vaughn Ridle

It looks like this is more than a Twitter beef.

Cub Swanson currently stands at No. 4 on the official Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) featherweight rankings. Artem Lobov isn’t ranked, but he has won two straight and apparently his verbal exchange with “Killer” is enough to warrant this match-up.

Sources close the situation told The Mac Life that Swanson will go toe-to-toe with “The Russian Hammer.” A date has not been set, but the UFC is said to be targeting spring.

Swanson is riding a three-fight winning streak. After falling to Frankie Edgar and Max Holloway in back-to-back submission losses, Swanson began his tear. It started with a unanimous decision over Hacran Dias. He then went on to defeat Tatsuya Kawajiri.

Fans won’t soon forget about “Killer’s” last bout. Swanson engaged in a three-round war with Doo Ho Choi in Dec. 2016. Swanson won the fight by unanimous decision in what many consider to be the “Fight of the Year.”

Lobov’s first two professional bouts inside the Octagon ended in defeat. The SBG Ireland fighter got back on the horse and beat Chris Avila by unanimous decision. He made it two in a row against Teruto Ishihara.

