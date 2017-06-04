Cub Swanson Wants His Rematch With New UFC Champion Max Holloway

Cub Swanson believes he is the man to challenge new UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway.

Assigned to work the UFC 212 coverage for FOX Sports over the weekend, Swanson used his time to make a call to face “Blessed” following his win over Jose Aldo.

“Clearly me. We had a good go at it. He was the better man that night,” Swanson said. “I had a few injuries and I tanked. I’ve come back and I’m better now. I think that’s the most exciting fight you can make. I’ve been waiting for the division to open up. This is huge. It’s never been more exciting.”

The 33-year-old Swanson has won four consecutive fights, including an April main event victory over Artem Lobov, since falling via third round submission to Holloway two years ago. The new UFC champion is sporting an 11-fight win streak overall.

Holloway didn’t shy away from Swanson during his own interview on FS1, saying “I’m not racing through the division, I’m cleaning it out. Cub, I fought you, but you can get it again. If I haven’t fought you, come and get it.”