Cub Swanson Wants Jose Aldo Fight, But Not in November

Cub Swanson isn’t planning on returning to action in two months.

Swanson made it clear after his victory over Artem Lobov back in April that he wanted to take some time off. With Jose Aldo eyeing a bout at Madison Square Garden on Nov. 4, it doesn’t look like “Killer” will be his dance partner.

Speaking to Flo Combat, Swanson said a December bout is more likely (via Flo Combat):

“Aldo is asking for the fight in November, but I have no intention of fighting then. He’s asked for me specifically in addition to any fight he can get, but wants to be on that November card. Any fight I’m going to take I’m going to make sure I get 14 weeks in, which would be the end-of-the-year card. I have a lot going on in my life and need to be able to make sure the adjustments can be made. I’m not rushing into anything at this point.”