Curtis Blaydes Challenges Derrick Lewis on Social Media

Curtis Blaydes has thrown down a challenge to a fellow top ten Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) heavyweight.

Recently, Derrick Lewis said his back has healed and he’s ready to do battle. He’s eyeing a bout with Fabricio Werdum or anyone else willing to step up. Blaydes has answered the call on his Twitter account through a poll.

Check out what the 265-pounder had to say following the poll results:

“The only way to climb to the top of the mountain is to keep going up. Thank you for all of the votes. The fans have spoken. @Thebeast_ufc you free end of February/March? @ufc”