Curtis Blaydes: ‘I do Feel Like I’ve Passed The Whole Prospect Stage’

Curtis Blaydes doesn’t feel he’s still in the prospect stage of his career.

Blaydes is set to do battle against Daniel Omielańczuk inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada this Saturday night (July 8). They’ll go one-on-one on the main card of UFC 213.

Speaking to MMAJunkie.com, Blaydes said he doesn’t associate himself with the word “prospect:”

“The word (prospect) doesn’t really faze me, but I do feel like I’ve passed the whole prospect stage. I feel like I proved my worth in my (UFC) debut fight. Even though I did lose, I showed I have the skills to hang with these guys. But the word, I don’t care.”

Blaydes would like a rematch with Francis Ngannou someday, but he’s focused on his next bout.

“The only guy I really want is Ngannou. Everyone else, I respect them. We’re here for a reason. I don’t have any animosity toward anymore, even Ngannou – he did beat me, and I’d like to avenge that loss. Before I got this fight, I never thought “Yeah, I can’t wait to fight Daniel Omielanczuk.’ But here we are, and we’re going to fight.