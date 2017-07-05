Curtis Blaydes: ‘I do Feel Like I’ve Passed The Whole Prospect Stage’

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
Curtis Blaydes
Image Credit: Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Curtis Blaydes doesn’t feel he’s still in the prospect stage of his career.

Blaydes is set to do battle against Daniel Omielańczuk inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada this Saturday night (July 8). They’ll go one-on-one on the main card of UFC 213.

Speaking to MMAJunkie.com, Blaydes said he doesn’t associate himself with the word “prospect:”

“The word (prospect) doesn’t really faze me, but I do feel like I’ve passed the whole prospect stage. I feel like I proved my worth in my (UFC) debut fight. Even though I did lose, I showed I have the skills to hang with these guys. But the word, I don’t care.”

Blaydes would like a rematch with Francis Ngannou someday, but he’s focused on his next bout.

“The only guy I really want is Ngannou. Everyone else, I respect them. We’re here for a reason. I don’t have any animosity toward anymore, even Ngannou – he did beat me, and I’d like to avenge that loss. Before I got this fight, I never thought “Yeah, I can’t wait to fight Daniel Omielanczuk.’ But here we are, and we’re going to fight.

