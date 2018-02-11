Curtis Blaydes: I Want Anyone in The Top Five UFC Rankings

Curtis Blaydes is ready to step up after defeating Mark Hunt at UFC 221.

Last night (Feb. 10), Blaydes took on Hunt inside Perth Arena in Perth, Australia. Early on, Blaydes was rocked and dropped. He weathered the storm and put on a wrestling clinic. Blaydes earned the unanimous decision win.

Speaking to the media at the post-fight press conference, Blaydes said he’s gunning for the top heavyweight spot (via MMAJunkie.com):

“(I want) anyone in the top-five. Cain (Velasquez), Alistair (Overeem), (Fabricio) Werdum. I won’t call anyone out – I haven’t earned that right. But I do want to get on that Chicago card. I feel like that’s what I want to ask for. I want to feel this. I want my fans screaming my name, booing my opponent.”

“Razor” then described what was going through his mind when he had to adjust.

“When he landed those heavy strikes he definitely rocked me. My vision went black for like two seconds and then I knew, I heard my cornerman screaming, ‘Takedown!’ I knew I should get the takedown. That’s why he was able to get up so quickly. I wasn’t really in it. I got the takedown, and it gave me a bit of time to recovery. Then I figured out the range and knew where I had to be. From there I knew I had to continue to take him down. I was able to gas him out and get the ‘W.’”

