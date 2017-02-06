Curtis Blaydes on Adam Milstead’s Injury: ‘That’s Not How You Want to Lose a Fight’

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
0
Image Credit: Mark J. Rebilas of USA TODAY Sports

When Curtis Blaydes said Adam Milstead wouldn’t be able to stop his takedowns, he wasn’t lying.

Blaydes went head-to-head with Milstead this past Saturday night (Feb. 4) at an Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Fight Night event in Houston, Texas. The card was held inside the Toyota Center.

“Razor” was impressive, scoring several takedowns on his opponent. His ability to lift his over 230-pound opponent with ease was also something to admire. At some point in the first round, “The Prototype” looked to be in pain due to his right knee.

Milstead ended up making it to the second round. Unfortunately for him, his knee was further injured during a takedown from Blaydes and the fight was stopped.

After the fight, Blaydes told the mixed martial arts (MMA) media (via MMAJunkie.com) that he didn’t take joy in his opponent’s demise:

“It takes me back to when I was a wrestler in high school. I won a match like that. The guy messed up his knee, and I felt bad because that could be me. I don’t want to lose like that either. I don’t want to lose because of an injury. That’s how I lost my first (UFC) fight, because my eye was swollen. That’s not how you want to lose a fight, because of an injury, so I feel for him.”

There was some controversy regarding Milstead’s team. “The Prototype’s” corner was criticized for allowing their fighter to continue fighting after his knee buckled in the opening frame. Milstead defended his corner, saying he didn’t tell them that his knee was injured and had they known they would’ve stopped him from going back out.

With the victory, Blaydes improves his record to 7-1. He has earned two straight stoppages following his TKO defeat at the hands of rising heavyweight prospect Francis Ngannou.

