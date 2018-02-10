Curtis Blaydes Picks Up Big Win Over Mark Hunt In Australia

Round 1:

Blaydes lands a kick to the body. A nice lead hook lands for Blaydes during an exchange in the pocket. A lead leg kick lands for Blaydes. An uppercut lands for Blaydes inside the pocket and hunt is trying to choose his shots carefully and circles around. Blaydes gets a good takedown and Hunt gets right back up. A big right hand lands for Hunt and he follows it up with several more. Blaydes is very wobbly. He recovers and takes Hunt down. Blaydes scoots into full mount but is low on Hunt’s legs. Hunt gets to his feet but he takes him back down with ease. Blaydes is busted open but is dropping down ground-and-pound from the top. Blaydes gets full mount with seconds left and goes for a choke but the clock expires.

Round 2:

Blaydes goes right in on the takedown as the round starts. He has Hunt against the cage and lands an uppercut before they separate. Neither man really throwing much of anything now as they’re making extremely careful shot selections. Blaydes has a takedown attempt stuffed. Blaydes ducks down on a Hunt entrance into the pocket and gets him down. Right into half guard and drops some elbows. Some heavy ground-and-pound from Blaydes now as he postures up. He’s in side control and drops some elbows to end the round.

Round 3:

A huge takedown from Blaydes to open the round and Hunt gets to his feet. Blaydes picks up and drops the samoan right back down. He slides right into full mount and postures up for some ground-and-pound. Hunt gets to his knees but still has Blaydes on his back throwing down shots. He gets to his feet and is once again thrown down. Again Hunt is up to his feet but he falls again. Side control for Blaydes against the cage and he’s throwing down shots to the head. Hunt again gets to his feet and Blaydes backs off before shooting in again and gets the takedown. Another takedown for Blaydes as Hunt stands up and he’s right into full mount. Some hellacious elbows from the top from Blaydes and the fight comes to an end. Both men are exhausted.

Official Result: Curtis Blaydes def. Mark Hunt via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-26, 29-27)