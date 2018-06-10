Curtis Blaydes Predicts Stipe Miocic vs. Daniel Cormier

Curtis Blaydes has a prediction for Stipe Miocic vs. Daniel Cormier.

On July 7, Miocic and Cormier will do battle inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The heavyweight title clash will serve as UFC 226’s main event. Cormier is the light heavyweight champion, but he’s moving up for this “super fight.”

One man who could very well be the next challenger for the winner of that bout is Blaydes. Last night (June 9), Blaydes took on Alistair Overeem. “Razor” landed some brutal ground-and-pound for the TKO win.

Speaking to the media during his UFC 225 post-fight scrum, Blaydes gave his pick for Miocic vs. Cormier:

“I could see it going either way, but if I was going to bet I would go with Stipe because I think his length, his boxing or his kickboxing … plus, he’s a recent decent wrestler himself, and seeing how ‘DC’s’ older, I don’t know if that’s going to come into play since it’s going to be a five-round fight. I know we’ve seen ‘DC’ go five rounds before several times, but he’s also been dropped by Jon Jones, so we don’t know how good that jaw of his is still. So I’ll go with Stipe.”

Check out Blaydes’ full post-fight scrum below:

Blaydes was the fourth ranked heavyweight going into his bout with Overeem, who held the number two spot. Blaydes is certain to move up but will he surpass Alexander Volkov or tie him for the number two spot? Many are asking that question as Volkov is coming off a knockout win over former UFC heavyweight champion Fabricio Werdum.

MMANews.com was on the scene for all the UFC 225 action. Be sure to peep the homepage for all the highlights, interviews, and post-fight madness.

Do you think Curtis Blaydes deserves a shot at the UFC heavyweight title?