Curtis Blaydes Takes Decision Win Over Daniel Omielanczuk

Next up we have the heavyweights taking the Octagon as Curtis Blaydes takes on Daniel Omielanczuk. Check it out here below:

Round 1:

Blaydes rushes into the clinch early to start things off and has Omielanczuk against the cage. Omielanczuk is throwing big but not landing much, Blaydes lands a nice uppercut in the clinch. Omielanczuk lands a nice body shot on Blaydes after he begun swinging wildly. Omielanczuk sprawls on a Blaydes takedown attempt against the cage, allowing Blaydes to go for another takedown against the cage as the round ends.

Round 2:

Blaydes lands a nice combo to open up followed by an empty takedown attempt. Omielanczuk throws a knee but it doesn’t really land, neither guy doing much of anything after that. Blaydes has another takedown stuffed and they proceed to faint each other for quite a while as the round expires with Blaydes hitting Omielanczuk with a low blow.

Round 3:

Omielanczuk opens up the round by swinging for the fences early, and is able to tag Blaydes. Blaydes goes in for another takedown but he can’t get it, Omielanczuk responds with a couple of hooks. Blaydes lands an uppercut but Omielanczuk responds with a nice left hand. Omielanczuk throws up a takedown attempt too but it’s stuffed and he eats elbows. The fight comes to an end with a Omielanczuk spinning kick attempt.