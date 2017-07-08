Curtis Blaydes Takes Decision Win Over Daniel Omielanczuk

By
Jose Munoz
-
Curtis Blaydes
Image Credit: Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Next up we have the heavyweights taking the Octagon as Curtis Blaydes takes on Daniel Omielanczuk. Check it out here below:

Round 1:

Blaydes rushes into the clinch early to start things off and has Omielanczuk against the cage. Omielanczuk is throwing big but not landing much, Blaydes lands a nice uppercut in the clinch. Omielanczuk lands a nice body shot on Blaydes after he begun swinging wildly. Omielanczuk sprawls on a Blaydes takedown attempt against the cage, allowing Blaydes to go for another takedown against the cage as the round ends.

Round 2:

Blaydes lands a nice combo to open up followed by an empty takedown attempt. Omielanczuk throws a knee but it doesn’t really land, neither guy doing much of anything after that. Blaydes has another takedown stuffed and they proceed to faint each other for quite a while as the round expires with Blaydes hitting Omielanczuk with a low blow.

Round 3:

Omielanczuk opens up the round by swinging for the fences early, and is able to tag Blaydes. Blaydes goes in for another takedown but he can’t get it, Omielanczuk responds with a couple of hooks. Blaydes lands an uppercut but Omielanczuk responds with a nice left hand. Omielanczuk throws up a takedown attempt too but it’s stuffed and he eats elbows. The fight comes to an end with a Omielanczuk spinning kick attempt.

Latest MMA News

Curtis Blaydes

Curtis Blaydes Takes Decision Win Over Daniel Omielanczuk

0
Next up we have the heavyweights taking the Octagon as Curtis Blaydes takes on Daniel Omielanczuk. Check it out here below: Round 1: Blaydes rushes into the...
Anthony Pettis

Anthony Pettis Takes Decision Win Over Jim Miller After Three Round War

0
Up next on the main card is a lightweight bout between former division champ Anthony Pettis and veteran Jim Miller. Here's the play-by-play: Round 1: Miller...
Rob Font

Rob Font Chokes Out Douglas Silva de Andrade For Submission Win

0
To open up the main card of the UFC 213 pay-per-view (PPV), we have bantamweight action between Rob Font and Douglas Silva de Andrade....
Valentina Shevchenko

Valentina Shevchenko Admits Frustration in Canceled Title Bout

0
Valentina Shevchenko wishes she were fighting tonight (July 8), but that isn't the case. "Bullet" was set to challenge women's bantamweight title holder Amanda Nunes...
Justin Gaethje

Justin Gaethje Willing to Bet Michael Bisping Knows Who he is Now

0
Justin Gaethje isn't too fond of Michael Bisping. "The Count" is known for stirring the pot, besides being the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) middleweight title...
Load more