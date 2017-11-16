Cyborg And Holm FINALLY Signed For UFC 219

The stand off between the UFC, Holly Holm, and Featherweight Champion Chris Cyborg is finally over. The UFC released tonight that the two have signed on to fight at UFC 219 on December 30th in Las Vegas,NV.

While rumors continue to circulate that we may see a Nate Diaz vs Tyron Woodley for the Welterweight strap as headliner. This fight seems to be destined to headline the companies annual “New Years” event. For now.

BREAKING: There’s a title on the line at #UFC219!@CrisCyborg is set to defend her undisputed featherweight championship against @HollyHolm in Las Vegas on Dec. 30. pic.twitter.com/zHAGrIQDir — UFC (@ufc) November 17, 2017

As some of you may recall Cyborg and Holm were in talks and after some mindless social media banter, everyone thought the fight was all but dead. Lucky for these two ladies, and fight fans alike, they needed a high profile fight for this card. DESPERATELY.

We will have to wait and see if this ends up being the headliner. Regardless, this is the best fight to make in Woman’s MMA right now. The technique of Holm and power of Cyborg. Get excited fight fans.

