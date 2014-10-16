Cyborg Calls Out Transgender Fighter Fallon Fox For “Talking Sh*t,” Fox Responds

By
Matt Boone
-

Top-ranked Women’s MMA fighter Cris “Cyborg” Justino recently called out transgender MMA fighter Fallon Fox for what she described as “talking sh*t.”

Cyborg tweeted Fox the following on Wednesday:

Fallon Fox responded with the following series of tweets:

