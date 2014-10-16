Cyborg Calls Out Transgender Fighter Fallon Fox For “Talking Sh*t,” Fox Responds

Top-ranked Women’s MMA fighter Cris “Cyborg” Justino recently called out transgender MMA fighter Fallon Fox for what she described as “talking sh*t.”
Cyborg tweeted Fox the following on Wednesday:
@FallonFox I know you might be frustrated, but I cant believe the best way to change your reality talking shit about someone! Osss
— Cris Cyborg (@criscyborg) October 15, 2014
Fallon Fox responded with the following series of tweets:
@criscyborg Really? Who's talking shit about you?
— Fallon Fox (@FallonFox) October 16, 2014
@criscyborg and what exactly is my "reality"?
— Fallon Fox (@FallonFox) October 16, 2014
@criscyborg Is there something you would like to say to me?
— Fallon Fox (@FallonFox) October 16, 2014
@criscyborg Because I'm all ears. Ossssss. >;-)
— Fallon Fox (@FallonFox) October 16, 2014
