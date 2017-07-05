“Cyborg” Hoping For Fresh Start With Dana White & UFC

Following Dana White’s admittances over the ‘mistakes’ the company has made with “Cyborg”, the Brazilian is feeling optimistic about her future

The key to a happy future, according to “Cyborg”, is change:

“I hope it’s gonna change,” Cyborg told Ariel Helwani on Monday’s episode of The MMA Hour (h/t to MMAFighting). “The last interview, Dana White said he did a lot of mistakes with Cyborg, maybe we can work together. I love my job. If my boss and my company loves working with me, we’re gonna have a lot of success together.

“I accepted that. Let’s see what’s gonna happen after that,” she continued. “Let’s see if not going to be just words, but if the practice in business is gonna change. We just have to work together. If you want to work together, for sure we can make a lot of money together. But we need to work together. After this interview, I think he opened the door for getting better.”

“Cyborg” is 2-0 in the UFC and widely regarded as the premier female Mixed Martial Artist on the planet. With her contract with the promotion set to expire in October, the 31-year-old featherweight is keen to resign given White’s words in a recent interview:

“I’m gonna fight for the belt now, and then if I get the belt, this is gonna hold me one year, probably have a couple of fights too,” she said. “I really have to think about it. If the UFC is gonna work with me, how we’re gonna work together. If I’m happy there, if they show respect for me… let’s wait and just wants to make everybody happy, all my fans happy. I think everybody is gonna watch my fight because they waited so long for that day, let’s see after. I think after, when we work together and make money together, it changes.

“I know I have a lot of doors open for me if this doesn’t happen, but all my focus is my fight in the end of the month and then we see what’s going to happen. I hope everything will be okay.”