‘Cyborg Nation’ UFC 219 Video Blog Spotlights Cris Cyborg

Ahead of her first title defense as reigning UFC female featherweight champion, Cris Cyborg is providing fans with an all-access look into her prep.

Cyborg faces former UFC female bantamweight champion Holly Holm this Saturday night in the main event of UFC 219 from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

A former Strikeforce and Invicta FC champion, Cyborg has won all three of her UFC appearances in impressive fashion. The Brazilian has also been a supporter of video blogs, giving fans a look inside her life and work.