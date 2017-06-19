Cyborg vs. Anderson Booked For UFC 214 Title Bout, de Randamie Stripped

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
3
Cris Cyborg Megan Anderson de Randamie

A new Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) women’s featherweight champion will be crowned as Germaine de Randamie has been stripped of her gold.

The UFC has announced that Cris Cyborg will battle Megan Anderson to determine the new women’s 145-pound title holder at UFC 214. MMAFighting.com first reported that the bout was close to being booked.

Below is a statement from the UFC on their decision to take the title off “The Iron Lady:”

“UFC has informed Germaine de Randamie and her management team that she is being removed as the women’s featherweight champion due to her unwillingness to fight the No. 1 ranked contender, Cris ‘Cyborg’ Justino. Subsequently, top contender Justino will face newly signed Invicta FC featherweight champion Megan Anderson for the UFC women’s featherweight title in the co-main event of UFC® 214: CORMIER vs. JONES 2, July 29 in Anaheim, Calif.”

Speaking with MMAFighting.com, de Randamie denies being told anything about being stripped of the gold:

“I had absolutely no idea that I was being stripped of the belt. I found out through social media. Cyborg (Justino) is going to fight Megan (Anderson) for the belt. Nobody ever told me anything about it.”

UFC 214 takes place from the Honda Center in Anaheim, California on July 29.

3 COMMENTS

  1. Considering as how she was vocal in refusing to fight and leaving the division, what did she expect?

  2. GDR had to have known if she won the belt she would have to face Cyborg. I hope anyone they try to book her now replies “I will not find a known cheat who hits after the bell”.

  3. Light weight title hasn’t been defended since November. Will be lucky to be defended by years end. It should also be stripped.

