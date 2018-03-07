Cynthia Calvillo Takes Light USADA Sanction For Six Months

Cynthia Calvillo won’t be out of action for long.

Calvillo last competed back in December at UFC 219 against Carla Esparza. She lost the fight via unanimous decision. After the bout, Calvillo was flagged for marijuana use.

Many wondered what the fallout would be for the failed drug test and now we know. Calvillo has accepted a six-month sanction retroactive to Dec. 30. She can reduce her suspension to three months if she completes a drug awareness and management program approved by USADA.

Here is USADA’s statement:

“USADA announced today that UFC® athlete Cynthia Calvillo, of Sacramento, Calif., has accepted a six-month sanction for her anti-doping policy violation.

Calvillo, 30, tested positive for Carboxy-THC, the pharmacologically-active metabolite of marijuana and/or hashish, above the decision limit of 180 ng/mL, stemming from an in-competition sample collected on December 30, 2017, at UFC 219 in Las Vegas, Nev. Marijuana and hashish are in the class of Cannabinoids and prohibited in-competition under the UFC Anti-Doping Policy, which has adopted the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) Prohibited List.

Cannabinoids are listed as Specified Substances on the WADA Prohibited List. Under the UFC Anti-Doping Policy, the standard sanction for an anti-doping policy violation involving a Specified Substance is a one-year period of ineligibility, which may be reduced depending on the athlete’s degree of fault.

Calvillo accepted a six-month period of ineligibility, which began on December 30, 2017, and may be reduced to a three-month period of ineligibility, pending the satisfactory completion of a USADA-approved drug awareness and management program. Calvillo’s positive test also falls under the jurisdiction of the Nevada State Athletic Commission, which may impose additional sanctions, including fines or a period of ineligibility that is longer than the period set forth above.”

Sound off in the comments below. Should USADA eliminate marijuana from the list of banned substances?