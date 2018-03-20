Cynthia Calvillo Gives Her Side of Controversial Marijuana Suspension

Cynthia Calvillo dropped a unanimous decision to Carla Esparza at UFC 219. The fight snapped Calvillo’s 3-fight winning streak to start her UFC career. Following the bout, Calvillo tested positive for marijuana metabolites.

USADA initially suspended Calvillo 6-months, which would have made her eligible to return to the cage in June. A week later, however, the Nevada State Athletic Commission issued Calvillo a 9-month suspension and $6150 fine.

Her suspension has caused many to question why commissions continue to test for and list marijuana as a banned substance. Calvillo has recently given her side of the situation to media and her comments will only further fuel this debate.

Cynthia Calvillo Comments on Suspension for Marijuana Metabolites

The 30-year-old strawweight has been speaking with media recently. She appeared on the MMA Hour and revealed she has a medical prescription for marijuana. She also stated she had not ingested any of the substance for almost a week leading up to the fight.

“They say you have to be literally pretty super, super high in order to test positive the day of the fight,” Calvillo said. “There’s no way in hell I smoked or took any cannabis the week of my fight at all. Let alone the day of my fight.”

Calvillo also mentioned that she has been open with the UFC and athletic commissions regarding her medical use of marijuana.

“It’s something that I discussed with Jeff Novitzky before, even once I got into the UFC in terms of the usage of marijuana. So I’ve done this safely every single fight, I’ve been tested every day the day of my fight and it’s never been an issue before.”

Marijuana Suspensions and PED Suspensions

Calvillo also expressed frustration regarding the length of suspensions NSAC has given to fighters who fail for PEDs versus failing for marijuana.

“The Nevada commission has fined people six months for (PEDs) but they’re suspending me nine months for cannabis,” Calvillo stated. “Which is something I use for sleeping or inflammation which is not going to hurt me or my body and not hurt any opponent.”

Did Body Armour Drop Cynthia Calvillo Because of her failed test?

Calvillo revealed she lost Body Armour as a sponsor following the failed drug test. A spokesperson for the company released a statement but failed to provide further details.

“While we don’t comment on specifics of any of our athlete partnership agreements — we can confirm that Cynthia is no longer a BODYARMOR spokesperson and we wish her all the best.”