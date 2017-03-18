Cynthia Calvillo vs. Pearl Gonzalez Added to UFC 210

By
Jay Anderson
-
0
UFC 210

UFC 210 in Buffalo, NY next month has a late addition to the card. Cynthia Calvillo, fresh off a win over TUF 23 finalist Amanda Cooper at UFC 209, will meet Pearl Gonzalez in a women’s strawweight bout. The UFC announced the match during the UFC Fight Night 107 broadcast Saturday evening live from London.

Calvillo (4-0) defeated Cooper by rear-naked choke within a round in her promotional debut at UFC 209. The 29 year old Team Alpha Male prospect will be making a quick turnaround, with just over a month between fights.

Gonzalez (6-1), meanwhile, will be making her UFC debut in Buffalo. She last fought in April 2016, with a submission victory over Katie Klimansky-Casimir at Hoosier Fight Club 28.

Per the announcement, Calvillo vs. Gonzalez will be part of the main PPV card, slotted in as the third fight of the PPV.

With the addition, the UFC 210 card now looks like this:

Daniel Cormier (c) vs. Anthony Johnson
Chris Weidman vs. Gegard Mousasi
Cynthia Calvillo vs. Pearl Gonzalez
Thiago Alves vs. Patrick Côté
Will Brooks vs. Charles Oliveira
Kamaru Usman vs. Sean Strickland
Charles Rosa vs. Shane Burgos
Josh Emmett vs. Desmond Green
Gregor Gillespie vs. Andrew Holbrook
Katlyn Chookagian vs. Irene Aldana
Patrick Cummins vs. Jan Błachowicz
Jenel Lausa vs. Magomed Bibulatov

A featherweight bout featuring Myles Jury vs. Mike De La Torre has been announced as well but has not yet been added to the official fight card.

