Cynthia Calvillo Receives Nine-Month Suspension From NSAC

The U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) started it, now the Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC) has finished it in regards to Cynthia Calvillo’s suspension.

Back in January, it was revealed that Calvillo had been flagged by USADA for a metabolite of marijuana. The positive test stemmed from an in-competition sample collected following her Dec. 30 loss to Carla Esparza at UFC 219. USADA decided to suspend Calvillo for six months retroactive to the Dec. 30 date. They also offered to reduce the sanction to three months if Calvillo completes a USADA-approved drug awareness and management program.

Earlier today (March 13), the NSAC gave a bit of a harsher punishment to the strawweight. Calvillo was handed a nine-month suspension retroactive to Dec. 30. She can apply for another license on Sept. 30. Calvillo has also been fined $6,150 and loses out on $436.08 cents in attorney fees.

Before she can apply for her license, Calvillo is required to submit a clean drug test. Since all commissions honor sanctions from other states, Calvillo will have to ride out the NSAC suspension.

