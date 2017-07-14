Cynthia Calvillo Wanted Anaheim Bout, But is Happy Fighting Calderwood

Cynthia Calvillo has big dreams, but Joanne Calderwood is in her way.

Calvillo takes on Calderwood this Sunday night (July 16) inside the SSE Hydro Arena in Glasgow, Scotland. The bout is set to serve as UFC Fight Night 113’s co-main event.

MMAJunkie.com recently interviewed the Team Alpha Male strawweight, who revealed she initially wanted to fight on the UFC 214 card in Anaheim, California:

“When I got called about the fight, I had asked Dana for a fight in Anaheim. But he came back with, ‘How about Joanne Calderwood in her home town, No. 8 (in the UFC rankings)?’ Of course. I want to be a world champion. When they gave me that opportunity, being ranked No. 14, to fight No. 8, I took it right away.”

She then said that a victory will move her closer to a title shot, which she feels can come as soon as 2018.

“(A win) is definitely going to put me in position to keep climbing up those rankings really fast and hopefully get that title shot next year.”