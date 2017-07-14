Cynthia Calvillo Wanted Anaheim Bout, But is Happy Fighting Calderwood

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
Cynthia Calvillo
Image Credit: Getty Images

Cynthia Calvillo has big dreams, but Joanne Calderwood is in her way.

Calvillo takes on Calderwood this Sunday night (July 16) inside the SSE Hydro Arena in Glasgow, Scotland. The bout is set to serve as UFC Fight Night 113’s co-main event.

MMAJunkie.com recently interviewed the Team Alpha Male strawweight, who revealed she initially wanted to fight on the UFC 214 card in Anaheim, California:

“When I got called about the fight, I had asked Dana for a fight in Anaheim. But he came back with, ‘How about Joanne Calderwood in her home town, No. 8 (in the UFC rankings)?’ Of course. I want to be a world champion. When they gave me that opportunity, being ranked No. 14, to fight No. 8, I took it right away.”

She then said that a victory will move her closer to a title shot, which she feels can come as soon as 2018.

“(A win) is definitely going to put me in position to keep climbing up those rankings really fast and hopefully get that title shot next year.”

Latest MMA News

Cynthia Calvillo

Cynthia Calvillo Wanted Anaheim Bout, But is Happy Fighting Calderwood

0
Cynthia Calvillo has big dreams, but Joanne Calderwood is in her way. Calvillo takes on Calderwood this Sunday night (July 16) inside the SSE Hydro Arena...
Maurice Smith

Maurice Smith Says One Fight Changed His & Marco Ruas’ Legacies

0
Maurice Smith says one fight made the different in how his and Marco Ruas' legacies played out. Smith is an Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Hall...
Gunnar Nelson

Gunnar Nelson Targets Top Ranked Opponent After UFC Fight Night 113

0
Gunnar Nelson wants to get back in the thick of things at welterweight. Nelson will step inside the The SSE Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland this Sunday...
Thiago Santos

Thiago Santos Eyeing Tim Boetsch or Derek Brunson For Next Bout

0
Thiago Santos has his sights set on two other fighters now that Gegard Mousasi is on the Bellator roster. Santos was hoping to get a...
Rafael Lovato

Bellator 181 Preliminary Results & Live Stream Tonight (July 14) at 6:45 p.m. ET

1
  We're just hours away from the main card of Bellator 181. Before the Spike portion of the card airs, you can watch the Bellator 181...
Load more