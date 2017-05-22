Cynthia Calvillo’s Smirk Gives Joanne Calderwood Added Motivation

For Joanne Calderwood, a simple facial expression is all she needs to read an underlying message.

Calderwood is scheduled to meet Cynthia Calvillo inside the The SSE Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland for UFC Fight Night 113. The two participated in the Ultimate Fighting Championship’s (UFC) “Summer Kickoff” press conference.

“JoJo” told Ariel Helwani on MMAFighting.com‘s “The MMA Hour” that Calvillo’s smirk towards her at the presser has given her some added motivation going into UFC Fight Night 113:

“I’ve never had that before. I saw her smirking and I was like, ‘you’re in for a hell of a night.’ Like, don’t think you’re coming into Glasgow to — I’m so determined that I’m going to show my true potential and just, no one is going to take that away from me. I guess I was just in the zone and it could’ve been anyone in front of me, I’m just like, ‘no, this is where I’m supposed to be, and no one in front of me can stand there and smirk at me and think they’re going to take it away from me.’”