Cyril Asker Talks About His Win at UFC Fight Night 122 in Shanghai

Following a bounce back win, Cyril Asker is happy to not rush things for once.

Yesterday (Nov. 25), Asker took on Yaozong Hu inside the Mercedes Benz Arena in Shanghai, China. The bout was featured on the UFC Fight Night 122 card. Asker nabbed a second-round submission victory.

After the fight, Asker spoke to the media and explained how he was able to rebound following a loss back in June (via MMAJunkie.com):

“I’ve started to feel confident in the Octagon. I’ve started to feel very good, to be very focused, to be very quiet, calm – be patient, feel everything. I need to work. I need to grow in my stand-up, my wrestling. I have the best coaching the world and I try to be very complete.”