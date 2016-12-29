“Beatdown” Brown On Dream Fights With Nate Diaz & Dangerous Kangaroo’s (Exclusive Interview)

Damien “Beatdown” Brown won his second consecutive UFC fight this past November with a split decision victory over Jon Tuck. A back and forth fight in which Brown showed his heart after getting dropped and busted open in the opening round. Brown spent some time with hosts Tim Thompson and Josh Stephens on the MMAnews Podcast powered by Pony Keg Sports to talk about that fight, when he wants to fight in 2017, his full-time job as a correctional officer, his dream match of fighting Nate Diaz, and his thoughts on the now infamous video of a man punching a kangaroo to save his dog.

If you were on the fence before, Brown is here to confirm that punching a Kangaroo is a terrible idea. “…Kangaroo’s are dangerous man, they will attack and tear humans apart. They are very dangerous…” and he added, “I probably wouldn’t be running up and punching kangaroo’s to be honest with ya.”

Brown also was asked about who his dream fight would be against. Without any hesitation, the answer was Nate Diaz. “Cuz he comes to fight… If a guy is going to come stand in the middle of the cage, talk, and wave his hands around and then start throwing down with ya. That’s exactly what I want…”

