Damien Brown Dismisses Idea of Testing Free Agency

Don’t tell Damien Brown about free agency.

Brown began his professional mixed martial arts (MMA) career back in 2010. He entered the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) in 2016. “Beatdown” told MMAJunkie.com that it’s taken him too long to get to the UFC to worry about free agency:

“I’ve waited seven years to get in the UFC, man. I’m not walking away. These guys testing free agency and all this kind of crap – that’s not me, man. I just want to sign a new deal. Get another fight.”

That isn’t to say that Brown doesn’t have other passions. He also works as a prison officer in Australia. Brown said he’d be willing to settle down if the UFC made him a significant offer.

“As much as I like my job, I’m happy to get casual. If the UFC comes with a deal worth going casual, that’s what I’ll do. Otherwise, I stay full-time and take time off.”

Brown competes tonight (June 10) against Vinc Pichel at UFC Fight Night 110.