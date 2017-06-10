Damien Brown Dismisses Idea of Testing Free Agency

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
0
Damien Brown
Image Credit: Dave Mandel of Sherdog.com

Don’t tell Damien Brown about free agency.

Brown began his professional mixed martial arts (MMA) career back in 2010. He entered the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) in 2016. “Beatdown” told MMAJunkie.com that it’s taken him too long to get to the UFC to worry about free agency:

“I’ve waited seven years to get in the UFC, man. I’m not walking away. These guys testing free agency and all this kind of crap – that’s not me, man. I just want to sign a new deal. Get another fight.”

That isn’t to say that Brown doesn’t have other passions. He also works as a prison officer in Australia. Brown said he’d be willing to settle down if the UFC made him a significant offer.

“As much as I like my job, I’m happy to get casual. If the UFC comes with a deal worth going casual, that’s what I’ll do. Otherwise, I stay full-time and take time off.”

Brown competes tonight (June 10) against Vinc Pichel at UFC Fight Night 110.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest MMA News

Ben Askren

Ben Askren Shows Support For Demetrious Johnson Speaking Out Against UFC

0
Ben Askren is sticking up for Demetrious Johnson in his spat with the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC). Johnson has said that UFC President Dana White...
Damien Brown

Damien Brown Dismisses Idea of Testing Free Agency

0
Don't tell Damien Brown about free agency. Brown began his professional mixed martial arts (MMA) career back in 2010. He entered the Ultimate Fighting Championship...
Dana White

Dana White Denies Demetrious Johnson’s Bullying Accusations

2
Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) President Dana White didn't take long to deliver a response to Demetrious Johnson. "Mighty Mouse" is the reigning UFC flyweight champion...
Jose Aldo

Max Holloway on Jose Aldo: ‘I’m Sure He’ll do Many More Great Things’

0
Max Holloway is showing respect to Jose Aldo, who he defeated to capture the undisputed Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) featherweight title. In a statement delivered...
John Moraga

John Moraga Admits he Was Concerned Over UFC Future

0
John Moraga knows he's fighting for his job in 2017. Moraga was once considered one of the best flyweights in the world, even getting a...
Kelvin Gastelum

Kelvin Gastelum: ‘I Feel All The Pressure is Going to be on Chris Weidman’

1
Kelvin Gastelum isn't oblivious to the pressures that Chris Weidman is facing right now. After being an undefeated Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) middleweight champion with...
Lorenz Larkin

Lorenz Larkin on Rory MacDonald’s Health Warning: ‘How Corny Was That?’

1
Lorenz Larkin isn't taking too kindly to Rory MacDonald's warning to Bellator's welterweight division. Following his submission victory over Paul Daley, MacDonald said he was...
Stevie Ray

Stevie Ray On Fighting Out UFC Contract: “You’ve Got to Go Where the Money...

0
When lightweight Stevie Ray steps into the octagon at UFC Glasgow on July 16, he'll be taking a big risk. Facing Paul Felder, Ray...
Ian McCall

USADA Grants Ian McCall Retroactive TUE, Clearing Him of Violation

0
The U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) has given Ian McCall a retroactive Therapeutic Use Exemption (TUE). McCall was set to compete at UFC 208 back in February...
Derrick Lewis

Did Derrick Lewis Just do a Shooting Star Press in The Pool?

0
Perhaps a run in the World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) is next for Derrick Lewis? Probably not, but "The Black Beast" just did a backflip that...
Load more