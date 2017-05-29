Damir Hadzovic: ‘I’m Here For The Honor & Glory, Not The Belt’

Fernando Quiles Jr.
Damir Hadzovic
Damir Hadzovic would rather leave the sport with a renowned legacy, than capture a title.

Hadzovic is coming off a sensational third-round knockout victory over Marcin Held at UFC Fight Night 109. The knee couldn’t have come at a better time as Held looked to be up two rounds in the fight.

After the bout, Hadzovic said he’d be more than happy to make a name for himself than hold a title (via MMAJunkie.com):

“I believe I can be a really good household name. I don’t want to say I want the belt now. Forget the belt. I’m not here for the belt. I’m here to be a good fighter so people recognize me. … I love the sport. I’m here for the honor and glory, not the belt. The belt, it gives you status and spotlight, but it’s OK for me. I don’t need all that spotlight. I just need some more money so I can live off the sport 100 percent. Then I will be a happy man.”

As far as the walk-off knee goes, “The Bosnian Bomber” said he sensed that Held was fading.

“I could feel him getting tired, and then in the third round, I was getting his timing. He hits, and he shoots. I’ve seen it in other fights. I use my knees very well. We practiced that a lot. We did a lot of jab, knee. That’s all we did. I got the timing. I jabbed, he ducked, and I hit with the knee. I knew he was out in the air.”

