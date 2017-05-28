Damir Hadzovic Scores Potential ‘KO of The Year’ Against Marcin Held (Video)

Fernando Quiles Jr.
Damir Hadzovic
Image taken via UFC Fight Pass broadcast

As Mike Goldberg would’ve said, “just … like … that!”

UFC Fight Night 109 is taking place right now (May 28) inside the Ericsson Globe in Stockholm, Sweden. In the first bout on the UFC Fight Pass prelims, former Bellator title contender Marcin Held took on Damir Hadzovic.

Most analysts believe that Held took the first two rounds and may have been headed towards cruise control in the final frame. Instead, he ran into a vicious knee that put his lights out. Hadzovic had been searching for the knee the entire fight and he finally pulled it off.

You can see the video below via Twitter:

It’s a tough break for Held, who is now 0-3 since making the jump to the UFC. His future with the promotion could be in doubt. As for Hadzovic, it’s his first UFC win and an emphatic one at that. He may have saved his place on the promotion’s roster with such an exciting finish.

“The Bosnian Bomber” becomes the first man to knock out Held. It’s also the first time Held’s been finished since a 2011 bout with Michael Chandler.

Where does this rank among your 2017 knockouts? Let us know in the comment section below and stick with MMANews.com for live UFC Fight Night 109 coverage of the main card.

