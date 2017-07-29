Dan Hardy Believes Jon Jones Held Back Against Ovince Saint Preux

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
Jon Jones
Image Credit: Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Dan Hardy isn’t dwelling on Jon Jones’ performance in his last bout.

Tonight (July 29), Jones will challenge Daniel Cormier for the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) light heavyweight title. The title bout serves as the main event of UFC 214 inside the Honda Center in Anaheim, California.

Many have wondered how Jones will respond to a lack of activity. The last time Jones was away from the sport, he came back with a unanimous decision win over Ovince Saint Preux. While the bout was one-sided, it didn’t exactly set the world on fire.

During a recent edition of “Inside The Octagon,” Hardy said he expects “Bones” to return to form (via Bloody Elbow):

“I don’t think he felt particularly threatened by OSP. I don’t think there were many things that OSP brings to the table that are really gonna trouble Jon Jones. So the first thing that stands out, is that it’s a five-round fight. I don’t think Jon Jones would’ve allowed him to get to five rounds, had it been a regular title defense for him. There were also moments where you kind of feel like Jones could’ve stepped out of third gear, and just pick the pace up a little bit, and OSP would’ve fallen apart. And he just didn’t. He kind of held back a little bit.”

