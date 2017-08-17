Dan Hardy: Floyd Mayweather Has Never Beaten an MMA Fighter

By
Dana Becker
-

Former UFC welterweight title contender Dan Hardy will be part of the upcoming broadcast for Conor McGregor-Floyd Mayweather.

A regular during UFC Fight Pass events, Hardy believes that “Notorious” has a few things going for him as he prepares to meet the unbeaten Mayweather.

“He has to stay unpredictable,” Hardy said. “Floyd has beaten 49 boxers, but he’s never beaten an MMA fighter. Conor should stay out of boxing range. Floyd is used to staying about four inches back. If he has to cover six or seven inches, that would be different for Floyd and would let Conor use his reach.

“There are a lot of advantages to not being a boxer.”

Hardy continues to work towards an Octagon return himself after five years away from active competition. He fought Georges St-Pierre for the title back in 2010, losing via decision.

