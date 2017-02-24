Dan Hardy on His Bellator 170 Remarks: ‘I Made my Stance Clear’

Last month, Dan Hardy caused quite a stir on social media.

“The Outlaw” saw Bellator 170 live. In the main event, Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Hall of Famer Tito Ortiz battled Chael Sonnen. Ortiz earned a quick submission victory via rear-naked choke. After the fight, some fans accused the fight of being “fixed.”

Hardy threw fuel to the fire, when he suggested something was off. Hardy didn’t pin the blame on Bellator, but rather on Sonnen. He feels Sonnen gave up the submission too easily.

Bellator President Scott Coker was asked about the allegations and suggested those accusers can speak with Viacom’s legal team. Hardy told MMAJunkie.com that he hasn’t been hit with any legal troubles:

“There’s been nothing. I made my stance clear. I put out a very flippant tweet. Sometimes I forget I’m a UFC analyst, and I think I’m just an MMA fan, and my first gut instinct is just to put out something stupid and kind of funny to get a reaction. I was disappointed in Chael’s performance. That was the bottom line. And I went on Ariel’s (Helwani) show, I went on a few others and discussed it, and made my point clear.”

As far as why Viacom didn’t go after him, Hardy believes it’s because he never personally attacked Bellator. He reiterated that his gripe was with Sonnen for his performance.