Dan Hardy on Matt Hughes’ Potential Return: ‘If he Does, Fair Play to Him’

Fernando Quiles Jr.
Matt Hughes
Image Credit: Getty Images

Dan Hardy isn’t opposed to seeing Matt Hughes return to mixed martial arts (MMA) competition.

Hughes, who is an Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Hall of Famer, raised a few eyebrows when he hinted at making a comeback. While Hughes said nothing was set in stone, he wasn’t ruling out the possibility of a return.

Whoa TV recently caught up with UFC color commentator Dan Hardy to get his opinion on Hughes’ potential comeback. While “The Outlaw” is convinced Hughes has nothing to prove, he wouldn’t mind seeing his return (via Bloody Elbow):

“It wouldn’t surprise me if he signs with another organization and gets a couple of fun fights, and if he does, fair play to him. I understand that urge and that drive. If he feels the need to fight, then I think he should, and I will watch as a fan. I always learned a lot from watching Matt Hughes. He’s a great wrestler, great ground-and-pound, in comparison to people in the sport now, Matt Hughes has still got some of the best ground-and-pound that we’ve ever seen. Like I said, I respect him as an athlete, and I would watch him fight again if he wanted to just out of intrigue, but I don’t think he needs to. I think he’s done everything he needs to in the sport.”

