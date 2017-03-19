Dan Hardy on Matt Hughes’ Potential Return: ‘If he Does, Fair Play to Him’

Dan Hardy isn’t opposed to seeing Matt Hughes return to mixed martial arts (MMA) competition.

Hughes, who is an Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Hall of Famer, raised a few eyebrows when he hinted at making a comeback. While Hughes said nothing was set in stone, he wasn’t ruling out the possibility of a return.

Whoa TV recently caught up with UFC color commentator Dan Hardy to get his opinion on Hughes’ potential comeback. While “The Outlaw” is convinced Hughes has nothing to prove, he wouldn’t mind seeing his return (via Bloody Elbow):