Dan Hardy Part of Irish & UK Broadcast of Mayweather vs. McGregor

Former UFC title contender and color commentator Dan Hardy will be part of the commentary team for the Irish and UK broadcast of the “Money Fight”

Hardy, speaking via conference call on Tuesday, claimed that he was looking forward to the opportunity given his history in working with boxers and generally being a fan of the sport (via MMAFighting):

“This will be the first boxing match that I’ve worked on,” Hardy said.

“Obviously I’ve worked a lot with boxers in the past. I’ve trained alongside boxers because back in the day with mixed martial arts, they were the only real combat athletes around me that knew what they were doing.

“All of the other martial artists were making it up as they go along, so I feel in love with boxing from a young age. I grew up watching the likes of Nigel Benn and Chris Eubank and I have trained alongside the likes of Carl Froch.

“I know what it takes to get into the boxing ring and I know how difficult it is to become supremely skilled in such a narrow skillset like that because I’ve been in there with boxers and I’ve been pushed around.

“As soon as it becomes a mixed martial arts fight, (boxers) become interested. There have been questions that have come from (boxers) in the past that will prepare me for this, I think.

“I understand the boxing mentality and I understand what they’re going to be looking at as far as Conor McGregor as a new addition to the sport.”