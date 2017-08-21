Dan Hardy Says Boxers Are no Longer Considered Fighters

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
Dan Hardy
Image Credit: Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Dan Hardy believes the world of boxing is aware that mixed martial arts (MMA) stole its thunder.

This Saturday night (Aug. 26), Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather will collide inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Hardy will be commentating on the Sky Sports Box Office broadcast along with Carl Froch.

MMAJunkie.com recently reached out to Hardy, who said that boxing has taken a hit since the rise of MMA:

“You’ve got to think that, up until the emergence of mixed martial arts, boxers were fighters. If you were a boxer, you were considered a fighter, but now you’re not. If you’re a boxer, you’re a boxer, but if you’re an MMA practitioner, you are a fighter. That’s a strong difference there, because a lot of people get into boxing for the tough guy aspect, which is kind of diminished now when there’s someone who can kick you in the leg, take you down and strangle you.”

