Dan Hardy Turns Down Mickey Gall’s Fight Request

Dan Hardy knows what it’s like to be a top contender working your way up the ladder.

And that’s why “The Outlaw” doesn’t want to face Mickey Gall.

At UFC on FOX 22 this past weekend, Gall surprised many by calling out the former UFC welterweight title challenger. Hardy, who has not fought since 2012 but continues to ponder a return to action, responded on “The MMA Hour” recently.

“I’m not looking at knocking off a future contender that I’m possibly going to be commentating for in the future. And at the same time, if I was going to fight, I want to fight a veteran,” Hardy said (thanks to MMA Fighting for the quotes). “I want to fight someone who’s had 20, 30 fights, who’s matured in their game and is sure of their fighting style, rather than someone who’s still developing. I like to see the development of these young fighters and I don’t want to interfere with that in any way. I’m 10 years older.”

Gall, who has scored back-to-back finishes vs. CM Punk and Sage Northcutt, first caught the attention of the UFC on the reality series “Lookin’ for a Fight” with Dana White.

Hardy works as an announcer for UFC Fight Pass events overseas and is co-host of “Inside the Octagon,” a series devoted to breaking down big upcoming fights.