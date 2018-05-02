Dan Hardy Eyeing UFC Return At Madison Square Garden

Dan Hardy hasn’t competed inside the octagon was in September 2012 when he defeated Amir Sadollah by unanimous decision.

Hardy was then scheduled to face Matt Brown at UFC on Fox 7 in April 2013. He got pulled for what had been thought to be an irregular heartbeat. It didn’t turn out to be the case for the 35-year-old, who was diagnosed with a heart condition known as Wolff-Parkinson-White Syndrome.

The Englishman still hasn’t been cleared to return by his doctors. If Hardy is able to return, he knows where it should take place but it would come with a catch.

“I like Madison Square Garden,” Hardy told MMANytt. “I know there’s a November card coming up and there’s still time to get on that. If the offer is right, and everything moves in that direction, if not, maybe early next year.”

Hardy’s fought his entire UFC career at welterweight. He’s gone 6-4 which includes a title loss to Georges St-Pierre by unanimous decision at UFC 111 in March 2010. While Hardy wouldn’t be opposed to staying at 170 pounds, he would like the UFC to implement a new weight class to help fighters who are stuck between divisions.

“If I had my own choice I would take a fight at 161 [pounds] or 162 [pounds] and have that as a new weight class,” Hardy explained. “There’s a need for a weight class in between those two weight classes and part of the resistance is Dana [White] doesn’t want to move the welterweight division to 175 [pounds], and I absolutely agree but that 161/162 weight class would be perfect for the guys moving up to welterweight or down to lightweight. For me, I would fight anybody in that weight class.”

Who would you like Hardy to face if he does get cleared to return?