Dan Henderson on MMA Return: ‘I Have no Plan on Getting Back in There’

Don’t expect Dan Henderson to make a return to active competition.

Henderson retired following his unanimous decision loss to Michael Bisping back in Oct. 2016. “Hendo” was competing for the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) middleweight title. At the age of 47, Henderson doesn’t appear interested in putting his gloves back on.

“Hendo” left the sport with a professional mixed martial arts record of 32-15. He captured the Pride FC welterweight and middleweight titles. Later on in his career, he become the Strikeforce light heavyweight title holder.

During a recent interview with MMAJunkie.com, Henderson made it clear that the urge to return to a cage or a ring just isn’t there:

“I have no plan on getting back in there. I wouldn’t say (promotions are) wasting their time if they had a lot of money.”

Wanderlei Silva recently said he was interested in renewing old rivalries with Quinton “Rampage” Jackson, Vitor Belfort, and Henderson. Belfort recently retired following a front kick knockout loss to Lyoto Machida. Bellator president Scott Coker said he’s speaking with “Rampage” and “The Axe Murderer” on a potential fourth bout between the two.

Of course with Chuck Liddell and Tito Ortiz announcing that they’re coming out of retirement, it’s easy to see why the question is being thrown Henderson’s way. Liddell is in talks with Oscar De La Hoya for a potential November showdown with Ortiz under Golden Boy MMA. The bout hasn’t been signed, but Liddell has made it clear that he intends to fight even if Ortiz isn’t on the table.

Do you think Dan Henderson should stay retired?