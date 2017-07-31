Dan Henderson vs. Sakuraba Confirmed for Rizin FF 7

Former UFC contender Dan Henderson will take on Japanese MMA legend and recent UFC Hall of Fame inductee Kazushi Sakuraba at Rizin FF 7

The bout was confirmed at Rizin FF 6 on Sunday.

While no details were announced appertaining to weight class, rounds or rules, many will be happy to see both men compete despite their veteran status.

Henderson waved goodbye to the UFC against Michael Bisping at UFC 204 in Oct. 2016, in a fight many had argued he should have won. A recent grappling bout against Jon Jones indicated that “Hendo” was not quite ready to walk off into the sunset and that seems to have been proven with this latest news.

Sakuraba, who fought in the inaugural Rizin FF in 2015 following a four-year absence from competition, will be looking to avenge a defeat to Shinya Aoki in that bout.

Rizin FF 7 is set to go down at Marine Messe Fukuoka in Fukuoka, Japan on Oct. 15.