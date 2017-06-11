Dan Hooker Calls His Highlight Reel Knockout Over Ross Pearson ‘Lucky’

Fernando Quiles Jr.
Dan Hooker
Image Credit: Dave Mandel of Sherdog.com

Dan Hooker is feeling lucky.

Last night (June 10), Hooker took on Ross Pearson inside the Spark Arena in Auckland, New Zealand. Hooker was the hometown favorite and he did not disappoint his fans. In the second round of a competitive bout, Hooker landed a perfectly timed knee to the jaw that sent “The Real Deal” to dream street.

How did he do it? He told MMAJunkie.com that it was all luck:

“I just caught him with that knee. Lucky – nothing else.”

Hooker had some solid moments before that “lucky” knee found its target. He explained why he felt more natural in this outing than in previous fights.

“I just felt strong; I felt fit. I felt like a completely different fighter. I felt like myself. That’s how I train. That’s how I compete in the gym, and when I’m not draining myself to get down to 145, it’s my natural weight into the fight. … I’m never going back to featherweight.”

