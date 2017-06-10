Dan Hooker Crushes Ross Pearson With Knee For KO Win

A lightweight contest between Dan Hooker and Ross Pearson will go down next inside the Octagon, as we near the end of our night in Auckland, New Zealand at UFC Fight Night 110. Here’s what went down:

Round 1:

A lot of leg kicks from Hooker to open the round, but Pearson is able to and a nice couple strikes when he gets inside. Hooker begins to get into a nice rhythm and begins countering Pearson’s shots well with his reach.

Pearson gets inside and lands a nice left hand before getting Hooker against the cage for a brief moment. They separate and Hooker goes in for a failed takedown attempt. Hooker lands a few hard shots and the round comes to an end with Pearson backing away from a pressuring Hooker.

Round 2:

Pearson closes the distance well and lands a variety of strikes to Hooker’s head and body. Hooker continues to unload on Pearson’s leg but that doesn’t stop him from pushing forward and unleashing a barrage of strikes on the Auckland native.

Hooker’s size and reach really seems to be playing a factor now, as he is able to avoid most of Pearson’s strikes and keep him at bay with a jab. Hooker catches Pearson with a beautiful knee as he ducked down and it shut his lights out quick as his mouthpiece flew out of his mouth.

The crowd erupts and Hooker just got a massive knockout win in his hometown.

Official Result: Dan Hooker def. Ross Pearson via KO (knee, 3:02)