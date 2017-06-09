Dan Hooker Feels Ross Pearson Fight is ‘Perfect For Hometown’

Dan Hooker is glad to have been booked to face Ross Pearson in his hometown.

Hooker will fight Pearson tomorrow night (June 10) inside the Spark Arena in Auckland, New Zealand. Both men tipped the scales and hit their target weight to make the bout official.

In a recent interview with MMAJunkie.com, “The Hangman” said he anticipates a barn burner with Pearson and that the fight will get his hometown excited:

“It’s a perfect fight for my hometown. Because he’s a guy that’s going to come to fight. He’s not going to run around the Octagon. He’s going to come to fight. And he’s going to push the pace.”

While Hooker gives “The Real Deal” his due, that won’t stop him from looking to make a statement.

“He’s very well-rounded. And it’s nothing but respect for Ross and what he’s accomplished in the sport. I’m just looking to put on a show for my home crowd.”

The main card of UFC Fight Night 110 airs live on FOX Sports 1 at 10 p.m. ET. Headlining the event will be a heavyweight clash between Derrick Lewis and Mark Hunt. Also “swangin and bangin” on the card will be co-headliners Derek Brunson and Australia’s Daniel Kelly.