Dan Hooker Pulls Out Slick Submission To Tap Marc Diakiese

Round 1:

Hooker has a front kick blocked and not much action is going down with the exception of a few missed front leg kicks from Diakiese. A kick is caught from Diakiese and he backs off. A nice jab lands for Hooker. A spinning kick misses for Diakiese and he catches a kick from Hooker but is unable to take him down. Diakiese catches another Hooker kick and lands a nice punch. Another Hooker kick is caught and Diakiese drops for a takedown but can’t get it. Hooker goes for a takedown and is able to finish it. The round comes to an end with Diakiese getting to his feet against the cage.

Round 2:

A big hook landed for Diakiese and Hooker responds with a kick to the body. An uppercut lands for Diakiese inside the clinch and he follows up with another left hook. A straight right lands for Hooker and he comes in on Diakiese against the cage. Diakiese separates and hits two leg kicks. A knee to the body lands for Diakiese and he’s taken down. Hooker now looks to take the back and takes the body triangle. After several seconds of inactivity Diakiese transitions to top control to end the round.

Round 3:

Diakiese comes out hard to open the round with big hooks and is able to land a few. Hooker catches Diakiese coming in with a neck lock and forces Diakiese to tap via guillotine.

Official Result: Dan Hooker def. Marc Diakiese via R3 submission (guillotine, 0:42)