Dana White Meeting Conor McGregor in Las Vegas, Not Liverpool

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) president Dana White and Conor McGregor have rescheduled their meeting.

It’s no secret that McGregor is a top priority in the UFC. Since arriving at the world leader in mixed martial arts, the “Notorious” one has been money. With the fame and success comes unwanted drama and legal trouble.

Following the UFC 223 media day session McGregor, Artem Lobov and their entourage attacked a bus holding red corner fighters. McGregor threw a dolly at a window, shattering it. Main card fighter Michael Chiesa was cut as a result. Glass shards went in Ray Borg’s eyes. Both men were scheduled to compete in separate bouts on the card, but were pulled as a result of McGregor’s actions.

The former lightweight champion was arrested and released on $50,000 bail. He will have a court appearance next month. White and McGregor were supposed to meet this past weekend. The UFC was in Liverpool for an event, while McGregor attended Bellator 200 in London.

During the UFC Liverpool post-fight press conference, White revealed that his meeting with McGregor was delayed (via MMAFighting.com):

“Conor and I are going to meet in Vegas … He and I haven’t seen each since New York. So we haven’t seen each other, we haven’t talked, nothing, so we need to get together soon … [What happens next with him] depends on what goes on with him in New York in June. We can’t determine anything about what’s next for him until June is cleared up.”

Many are holding out hope that a title bout between lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov and McGregor can take place this November. The ideal venue and location for most would be Madison Square Garden in New York City. It’ll be interesting to see if the stars align to make it a reality.

Do you believe Conor McGregor will compete this year?