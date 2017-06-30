Dana White Admits Mistakes Were Made With Cris Cyborg

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) President Dana White admits Cris Cyborg hasn’t exactly received the royal treatment from the promotion.

Cyborg will finally get a shot at UFC gold on July 29 against Tonya Evinger in the co-main event of UFC 214. Speaking to MMAJunkie.com, White said Cyborg at least deserves a title opportunity for what she’s had to go through:

“She’s had a rough go here in the UFC. She hasn’t been thrilled with things that have been said, things that have been done. And to be honest with you, ‘Cyborg’ … so the least we can do is get our (expletive) together and get this woman a fight for the title.”

White went on to explain why Evinger was the right choice to match up with Cyborg after Megan Anderson was pulled due to personal issues.

“(Anderson) had some personal problems and couldn’t do this fight. And Tonya Evinger is a girl who has been around for a long time. She’s tough, she’s gritty, and what I’m really looking for is, I want a woman that’s going to go out and fight ‘Cyborg.’ I believe Tonya Evinger is that woman. We’ll see.”

UFC 214 takes place inside the Honda Center in Anaheim, California live on pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET.