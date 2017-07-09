Dana White Believes Travis Browne Should Hang up His Gloves

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
Travis Browne
Image Credit: Alex Trautwig/Getty Images

One man who would rather not see Travis Browne inside the Octagon again is Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) President Dana White.

There was a time when “Hapa” looked like a fighter, who with some fine-tuning could be near or at the top of the heavyweight mountain. At one point, Browne had a record of 13-0-1. Even after going 18-3-1, there was still some hope for Browne.

Now, “Hapa” has suffered his fourth straight defeat. This time, he was submitted by Oleksiy Oliynyk. This marks the first submission loss in “Hapa’s” career.

Speaking with the media after UFC 213, White was asked about Browne’s fighting future. He revealed that he doesn’t think the heavyweight has much left in the tank and should consider moving on:

“Yeah it’s crazy. Travis Browne was one of those guys right before, I would say the ‘Bigfoot’ (Antonio Silva) fight, even the ‘Bigfoot’ fight he got injured. He blew his hamstring or something weird happened to him in that fight. The guy looked like he would be a world champion. And this is just one of those sports (where) you never know. One minute you’re absolutely unbeatable and unstoppable, and the next minute you can’t win a fight. I think that Travis should retire.”

