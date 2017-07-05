Dana White Confirms Bisping Will Fight Whittaker vs. Romero Winner

By
Adam Haynes
-
Dana White
Image Credit: Michael Reaves/Getty Images

UFC President Dana White has confirmed that Michael Bisping’s next opponent will be the winner of the upcoming Yoel Romero vs. Robert Whittaker clash at UFC 213

Logically speaking, that should go without saying. In MMA, things don’t always go according to plan, however. White assures everyone that this time things will go smoothly:

“[Bisping] is in line for the winner. Bisping’s never turned down a fight,” White told MMAJunkie recently. “Me and Bisping go back a long way from his season of ‘The Ultimate Fighter,’ and I’ve done a lot of things for Michael Bisping, and Michael Bisping’s done a lot of things for me.”

“We have a really good relationship and we communicate a lot, even when we’re both not really happy with the situation and what’s going on. Me and Michael will get this done.”

Bisping was set to square off against returning welterweight icon Georges St-Pierre, but that fight fell apart due to injury to both men, as the official story goes. According to White, once the Brit is ready and the opponent has been finalized, fans can expect the UFC stalwart to be ready to defend his title:

“I’m in this situation right now where Bisping’s hurt. This should be Bisping vs. Romero right now. Whittaker just destroyed Jacare and Romero has been beating everybody along the way, waiting for this title shot.”

“Bisping’s not ready yet,” White continued. “And if there was ever an interim title fight, how is this one not worthy? This fight’s going to be ridiculous.”

