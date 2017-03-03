Dana White Blames Khabib Nurmagomedov’s Team For UFC 209 Interim Title Bout Cancellation

Dana White isn’t thrilled with how Khabib Nurmagomedov’s team handled his illness.

The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) President woke up to the news that “The Eagle” was in the hospital. The problem White has with Nurmagomedov’s team is how they went about sending their fighter to the hospital.

White said instead of calling the UFC’s doctor and the person in charge of medicals within the promotion, “The Eagle’s” team went to a “random” hospital in Las Vegas. White claims the interim lightweight title fight with Tony Ferguson probably would’ve went on as planned if Nurmagomedov got to the UFC’s doctor first.

Here’s what White said to Megan Olivi on FOX Sports 1 (via MMAFighing.com):