Dana White Blames Khabib Nurmagomedov’s Team For UFC 209 Interim Title Bout Cancellation

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
0
Dana White
Image Credit: J. Scott Applewhite AP/Press Association Images

Dana White isn’t thrilled with how Khabib Nurmagomedov’s team handled his illness.

The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) President woke up to the news that “The Eagle” was in the hospital. The problem White has with Nurmagomedov’s team is how they went about sending their fighter to the hospital.

White said instead of calling the UFC’s doctor and the person in charge of medicals within the promotion, “The Eagle’s” team went to a “random” hospital in Las Vegas. White claims the interim lightweight title fight with Tony Ferguson probably would’ve went on as planned if Nurmagomedov got to the UFC’s doctor first.

Here’s what White said to Megan Olivi on FOX Sports 1 (via MMAFighing.com):

“Basically, his team had decided to take him to just some random hospital here in Las Vegas instead of picking up the phone and calling our doctor and calling Brianna [Mattison], who runs all the medicals. They went rogue and went out and did their own thing. Had they done this thing the right way, the fight probably could have been saved. It’s never good. If you’re doing it (weight cut) and things are going bad, it’s bad on your kidneys, it’s bad on your liver. It’s just bad all the way around. He’s doing better now. Obviously, he’s OK. He’s gonna be fine. But yeah. It’s never good.”

LATEST NEWS

Demian Maia

Demian Maia: ‘I Was Told I Needed to Remain Active to Get my Chance’

0
Demian Maia has to win at least one more fight to earn his welterweight title shot. Many fans and analysts were puzzled when the third...
Julia Budd

Bellator 174 Results: Julia Budd Retires Marloes Coenen, Captures Gold

0
Julia Budd has finally captured a major championship in mixed martial arts (MMA). Tonight (March 3) Bellator 174 took place inside the WinStar World Casino...
Tony Ferguson

Tony Ferguson on Turning Down UFC 209 Replacement Bout: ‘They Wanted to Cut my...

0
Tony Ferguson was offered a fight with replacement opponent Michael Johnson at UFC 209, but the risk far outweighed the reward. Ferguson was set to...
Dana White

Dana White Blames Khabib Nurmagomedov’s Team For UFC 209 Interim Title Bout Cancellation

0
Dana White isn't thrilled with how Khabib Nurmagomedov's team handled his illness. The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) President woke up to the news that "The Eagle"...
Ceremonialvideo

UFC 209 Ceremonial Weigh-Ins & Results: The Show Continues Without Key Lightweights

0
The early and ceremonial UFC 209 weigh-ins have wrapped up. Fans looking forward to seeing tomorrow night's (March 4) UFC 209 event were hit with...