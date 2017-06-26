Dana White Blasts Mario Yamasaki: ‘Nobody Gives a Sh*t That You Can Make a Heart’

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
Dana White
Image Credit: Getty Images

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) President Dana White is not happy with Mario Yamasaki.

Last night (June 25), Yamasaki called a halt to the main event of UFC Fight Night 112. Kevin Lee locked in a rear-naked choke on Michael Chiesa in the first round. Chiesa didn’t tap or pass out, but Yamasaki stopped the fight anyway.

White took to Instagram to blast Yamasaki and even compared him to infamous referee Steve Mazzagatti:

“Mario Mazzagatti does it again!!! This guy is more concerned with doing this dumb ass heart bullsh*t than ref’n the fight!!! Steals a great moment from Lee or let Mike fight it or tap. Nobody gives a sh*t that you can make a heart with your hands like a 12-year old girl. They want you to pay attention to what’s going on in the fight and do your job.”

