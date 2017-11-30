Dana White Outlines His Boxing Plans, Refuses to Work with Arum or De La Hoya

UFC President Dana White claims that he will meet with some of the biggest names in boxing, including promoters and fighters in early 2018

White provided an update to the media on his ambitions to venture into boxing and claimed that he has both a ‘Plan A’ and ‘Plan B’ to consider before any real progress is to be achieved.

Just don’t expect him to include Golden Boy CEO or Top Rank heads Oscar De La Hoya or Bob Arum in his plans:

“I don’t need them. Can’t work with them,” White said (via MMA Fighting). “De La Hoya hates Arum and Arum hates De La Hoya. They’re exactly alike. Both of those guys are carbon copies of each other.

“Right now, I have two different plans,” said White. “I have a Plan A and a Plan B. And I’m not sure which I’m gonna go with. But I’m gonna sit down, I’m gonna talk to everybody in the industry. They all want to come out here, they all want to talk. Fighters want to come out here and talk. So many people. So I’m gonna take like a month at the beginning of the year and just focus on this thing and see what we’re gonna do.”

Whit has also confirmed that this will not be a sole venture, as the planned move into the sport of boxing will come under the WME-IMG brand.

Britain’s boxing heavyweight world champion Anthony Joshua is also believed to be on White’s radar: