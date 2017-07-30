Dana White Shuts Down Possibility of Brock Lesnar vs. Jon Jones

The prospect of Brock Lesnar returning to the UFC to face Jon Jones at heavyweight looks to be unlikely, according to White

Jones surprised many earlier this week by announcing that he would relish the prospect of welcoming Lesnar back to the promotion. Lesnar responded to Greg Beacham of the Associated Press, indicating that he would be up for the challenge.

Following UFC 214’s main event, Jones was quick to reiterate that he would like to see the former heavyweight champion:

“Brock Lesnar, if you want to know what it feels like to get your ass kicked by a guy who weighs 40lbs less than you, meet me in the octagon,” Jones said before dropping the mic and exiting the cage at Honda Center in Anaheim.

Lesnar once again responded to Jones’ call out:

“Be careful what you wish for, young man,” Lesnar told Beacham.

UFC President Dana White was not exactly optimistic at the prospect of both men squaring off any time soon:

“It’s fun to talk about, but the reality of it happening anytime soon, it’s not a reality,” said White.