Dana White Calls Bob Arum Senile Over McGregor-Mayweather Criticism

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
Dana White
Image Credit: Getty Images

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) President Dana White is firing back at boxing promoter Bob Arum.

Arum has made it no secret that he’s opposed to the “super fight” between Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather. Arum went as far as to say the bout won’t even be a real fight. Speaking to the Los Angeles Times, White took some shots at Arum:

“You’re going to interview Bob Arum? This is our hometown paper, and then all the interviews are with Bob Arum. And this guy, this senile … quote comparing LeBron James to Conor? Conor McGregor is a fighter. He can fight. Stuff like that bums me out when I’m reading that.”

