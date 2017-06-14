Dana White Calls McGregor-Mayweather ‘Biggest Fight in Combat Sports’

Several times over the years, UFC president Dana White has been criticized for over-exaggerating his claims towards a planned fight or fighter.

But for once, White just might be 100-percent correct.

The UFC boss appeared on UFC Tonight Wednesday to discuss Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather for this August in Las Vegas. The two will meet over 12 rounds at 154 pounds inside a boxing ring.

“It’s the biggest fight in combat sports and biggest payday ever. All sides are happy with the deal,” White said. “I think this breaks the record in U.S., the U.K., Australia and Canada, too. Floyd vs. Manny Pacquiao did four million and rising, because with a pay-per-view, the buys keep rolling in for years.”

White did add that Showtime and Mayweather Promotions will be handling the event and most of the build, but the UFC is planning to promote McGregor, the reigning UFC lightweight champion, as much as possible.

“Showtime is going to put on shows leading up to the fight because they have Mayweather under contract. We’ll do Embedded series leading up to it and we’re coming up with other plans on what we’ll do,” White said. “Mayweather Promotions will build the card and Showtime will do the production. When you have great fights, the money comes with all that. The one thing I care about, that when people walk away from spending money on a night, you walk away satisfied. Conor McGregor will go in, go after Floyd and will try to knock him out. And if that’s the case, the money is part of the deal.”